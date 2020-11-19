Commerce Bank Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 13.9% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

