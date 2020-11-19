Commerce Bank Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $137.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.23 and its 200-day moving average is $135.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,119 shares of company stock worth $9,038,129 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

