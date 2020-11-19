Commerce Bank Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 64.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Marriott International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 378.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

Marriott International stock opened at $120.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average of $94.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

