Commerce Bank Has $1.54 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 26.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $265.18 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 128.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.43 and its 200 day moving average is $252.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.28.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $1,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,931.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,344. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

