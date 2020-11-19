Commerce Bank Has $1.57 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Ball by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Ball stock opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $3,819,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,303,332.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,287 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,001. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

