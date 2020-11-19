Commerce Bank Has $1.75 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.95. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

