Commerce Bank Has $1.75 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $234.74 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $156.17 and a 1-year high of $246.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.93.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

