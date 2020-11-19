Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,384,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 67,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 642,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,340,000 after buying an additional 67,558 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.24. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.93.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

