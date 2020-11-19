Commerce Bank Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,543 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $2,806,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,432,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after buying an additional 50,569 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 330.0% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 86,092 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 40.3% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $303,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

