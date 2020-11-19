Commerce Bank Increases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO stock opened at $272.62 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.60 and a 200-day moving average of $277.65.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

