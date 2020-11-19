Commerce Bank Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $922,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,537.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 672,590 shares of company stock valued at $30,745,240. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

