Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,044 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 262.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 344,832 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 92,589 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,319 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUV opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

