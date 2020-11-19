Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $1,954,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 30.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.30.

SJM stock opened at $115.77 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

