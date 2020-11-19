Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 115,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $86,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,043,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,827,511.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,883 shares of company stock valued at $12,855,895. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $55.87 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

