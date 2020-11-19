Commerce Bank Purchases 1,018 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 274.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,346,000 after purchasing an additional 719,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 485.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,560,000 after acquiring an additional 633,444 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $145,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,162,000 after purchasing an additional 448,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at about $113,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $298.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,865.63 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

