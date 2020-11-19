Commerce Bank Purchases 335 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,954,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,477,000 after purchasing an additional 900,744 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,225,000 after purchasing an additional 510,954 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,353 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.01.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,592.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,371,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.90.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

