Commerce Bank Purchases New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $3,387,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 885,293 shares of company stock worth $119,709,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.75. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

