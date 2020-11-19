Commerce Bank Purchases New Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $637,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $330,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 322.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 100,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $3,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $700,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,178 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.