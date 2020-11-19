Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,938. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

