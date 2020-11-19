Commerce Bank Sells 27,137 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,137 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $173.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.17. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,193 shares of company stock worth $7,111,803. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

