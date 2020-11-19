Commerce Bank Sells 3,442 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,987,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,036 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 564.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,266,000 after buying an additional 914,084 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 785.7% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 320,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 284,183 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,231,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,402,000.

AMLP opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

