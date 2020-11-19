Commerce Bank Sells 425 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Paycom Software by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $380.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 125.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $419.98.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total transaction of $385,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,000 shares of company stock worth $141,619,120 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.60.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

