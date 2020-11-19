Commerce Bank Sells 522,148 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 522,148 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Shares of PBCT opened at $12.98 on Thursday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

