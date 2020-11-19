Commerce Bank Sells 827 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,020,000 after purchasing an additional 856,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,595,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,395,000 after purchasing an additional 326,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,422,919 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 877,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $219,716,000 after purchasing an additional 112,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,478 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.40, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

