Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.33% of QCR worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCRH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of QCR in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

QCR stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $583.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In other QCR news, CAO Nick W. Anderson acquired 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,604.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

