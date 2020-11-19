Commerce Bank Trims Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 95,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of LW opened at $73.24 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.