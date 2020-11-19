Commerce Bank Trims Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $23.75 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

