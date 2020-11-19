Commerce Bank Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,480,000 after buying an additional 8,482,477 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 42,991.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,552 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,148.2% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,602,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 191.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,746,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,217,000 after acquiring an additional 834,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.30 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $55.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.