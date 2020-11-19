Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 423,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 247,582 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 149,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 36,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

