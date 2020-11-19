Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Barclays

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.11.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.34. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,837,000 after buying an additional 162,504 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

