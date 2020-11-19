Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Corteva by 13.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,033 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Corteva by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,350 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in Corteva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,926 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,636,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,838,000 after purchasing an additional 892,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,407,000 after purchasing an additional 883,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

