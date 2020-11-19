Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.76

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 4776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cowen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cowen in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cowen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $628.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. Analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 7.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 291.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the second quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 45.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

