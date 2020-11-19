CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, an increase of 132.5% from the October 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CPSH stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

