Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.73

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 12036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Criteo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

