Critical Contrast: Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) vs. Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alexco Resource and Yamana Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource $22.01 million 14.58 -$6.72 million ($0.06) -39.00 Yamana Gold $1.61 billion 3.16 $225.60 million $0.13 41.08

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Alexco Resource. Alexco Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alexco Resource and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource -257.11% -9.67% -8.56% Yamana Gold 7.77% 5.42% 3.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alexco Resource and Yamana Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexco Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Yamana Gold 1 4 7 0 2.50

Yamana Gold has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.31%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Alexco Resource.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Alexco Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Alexco Resource on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc., a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

