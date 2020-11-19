Critical Contrast: Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) versus Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and Reinsurance Group of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A 30.08% 9.37% Reinsurance Group of America 3.99% 5.79% 0.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.46, meaning that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Emergent Capital and Reinsurance Group of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Reinsurance Group of America 2 3 3 0 2.13

Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus price target of $122.14, suggesting a potential upside of 3.83%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reinsurance Group of America is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emergent Capital and Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.93 $14.50 million N/A N/A Reinsurance Group of America $14.30 billion 0.56 $870.00 million $13.35 8.81

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats Emergent Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of November 31, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 588 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, lapse, and investment-related risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks. In addition, it develops and markets technology solutions; and provides consulting and outsourcing solutions for the insurance and reinsurance industries. The company serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

