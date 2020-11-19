Critical Contrast: Sierra Metals (NYSE:SMTS) versus Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Sierra Metals (NYSE:SMTS) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sierra Metals and Silver Bull Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Metals $229.04 million 1.85 $4.43 million $0.12 21.67 Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$3.94 million N/A N/A

Sierra Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Metals has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sierra Metals and Silver Bull Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Metals presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.62%. Given Sierra Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Metals is more favorable than Silver Bull Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Metals and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Metals 2.03% 9.01% 4.70% Silver Bull Resources N/A -30.92% -29.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Sierra Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sierra Metals beats Silver Bull Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru. The company was formerly known as Dia Bras Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Metals Inc. in December 2012. Sierra Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is 100% owned and operated the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 4,715 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company also holds an option to purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Beskauga copper-gold project located in North Eastern Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

