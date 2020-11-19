CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after buying an additional 9,434,623 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 271.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,277.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,783 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,292,000 after buying an additional 1,251,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,173.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,834,000 after acquiring an additional 808,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.75. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $153.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total transaction of $4,670,016.28. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,487,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 885,293 shares of company stock valued at $119,709,887 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

