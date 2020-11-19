Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 8,022.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 501.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 69.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

NYSE CCK opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,065,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $70,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

