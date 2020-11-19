Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Raised to $18.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CURLF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curaleaf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Curaleaf from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

