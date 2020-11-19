CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after buying an additional 64,839 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $106.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.32, a PEG ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $144.90.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

