Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the October 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Cypress Environmental Partners worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CELP opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 41.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

