Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Sells $81,510.00 in Stock

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $81,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DJCO opened at $265.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. Daily Journal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.62 and its 200 day moving average is $273.29. The stock has a market cap of $366.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.68.

DJCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

