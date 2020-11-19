Dealnet Capital Corp. (DLS.V) (CVE:DLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.16

Dealnet Capital Corp. (DLS.V) (CVE:DLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 12090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 563.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and a P/E ratio of -155.00.

Dealnet Capital Corp. (DLS.V) Company Profile (CVE:DLS)

Dealnet Capital Corp. operates as a consumer finance company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Consumer Finance and Call Centre segments. The Consumer Finance segment offers financing consumer solutions through a network of home improvement dealers. This segment develops and supports the origination, securitization, and servicing of consumer loans; and leases within the home improvement sector.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Dealnet Capital Corp. (DLS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dealnet Capital Corp. (DLS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.