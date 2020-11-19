Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Deckers Outdoor worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 19.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares in the company, valued at $16,004,819.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $593,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,281 shares of company stock worth $14,058,452. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.78.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $251.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $285.28.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.