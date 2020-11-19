Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Given a €17.20 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DTE. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.76 ($23.24).

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) stock opened at €14.92 ($17.55) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €14.10 and its 200 day moving average is €14.51.

About Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

