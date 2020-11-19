Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

DTEGY stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

