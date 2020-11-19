Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,400 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 534,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 172.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 70.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $21.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $447.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

