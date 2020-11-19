Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Short Interest Down 24.0% in October

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,400 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 534,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 172.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61,186 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 70.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 26,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

DCOM opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

