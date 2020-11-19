DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DISH has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,382,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,830. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in DISH Network by 1.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in DISH Network by 3.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 43.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

